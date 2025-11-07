MSU's Tom Izzo Foresees Big Challenge for Spartans vs. Arkansas
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is well aware of the challenge that his team is going to be up against on Saturday when No. 14 Arkansas comes into town.
"You're gonna see, I think, one of the better teams that have played in here in years," Izzo said during a press conference Thursday evening.
Izzo gave his thoughts on the Razorbacks and much more over the course of a little less than 18 minutes.
A complete video of the press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Tom Izzo here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of the start of the presser can be read a bit further down. This is only a small portion of all that was said, though.
Transcript
Q: When we talked to you last, you said your emphasis is gonna be on winning the next practice. How did that go and can you educate us on what that looks like?
IZZO: The next practice was really good, today's was OK. It's kind of strange, too, when you have a lot of days in between this time of year, you still, it's good for us. But it also is hard on them because practicing, practicing, practicing.
But you're gonna see, I think, one of the better teams that have played in here in years. I'm not trying to make them out to be the best. [Arkansas head coach John Calipari] will say that they're not very good on film.
I mean, they beat Cincinnati pretty good, who beat Michigan. On film, this is an athletic team that can shoot the ball, that got great guard play and good size. And eight deep of really good players. So it's gonna be a great test for us.
But if we're not at our best, we're in trouble.
Q: With the way they can drive it, is that a good thing to face a team that can really drive the ball like they can?
IZZO: Is it a good thing for my health or your writing?
REPORTER: Consider what you have to work on as a team.
IZZO: Yeah, I don't know if it's a good thing this early, cuz we're gonna have some issues with it. But we have spent a lot of time on transition. They score almost 70% of the time in transition. That's really big for them.
We're gonna have to defend it, keep them out of the paint, and rebound the ball and run ourselves, yeah.
