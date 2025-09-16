Travel Arrangements Different for MSU's Trip to L.A.
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State is about to hit the road for the first time this season and is about to end a streak of five consecutive home games that stretches back to last season. It's also not a typical Big Ten road game that's a short drive or flight away; it's all the way out to Los Angeles to take on No. 25 USC.
Especially with the 11 p.m. ET kickoff, the cross-country trek means that MSU can't travel like its facing Illinois or Indiana or Northwestern.
Learning from Last Year's Oregon Game
It's not the same opponent, but the Spartans did make one trip to the West Coast last year; a 31-10 loss to No. 6 Oregon on a short week right after playing eventual national champion Ohio State at home.
- "We definitely learned from Year 1," MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said about that game. "Last year's trip's quite different just because it was a short week. We played on Friday night, that's different than what we're doing here Saturday.
- "(We're learning) not just from our own experience. We try to talk around the league, teams that have traveled multiple time zones, what they did, kind of what they experienced."
Differences This Year
Smith also added that the team will be flying out to Los Angeles on Thursday, essentially giving the Spartans two full days to acclimate to the time difference between Michigan and California before playing the late, late game. He also said that the team is going to be allowed to sleep in for both of those nights, as well.
Certainly, it will also help the players that they are getting a full week of preparation for the game and also that the Spartans are coming off a contest against an FCS opponent, rather than, well, Ohio State.
That extra free time in L.A. is going to give Michigan State some time for some special activities, too.
- "I think a lot of this roster, maybe, I say maybe --- I didn't take a role in this, but --- haven't seen the Pacific Ocean," Smith said. "Where we're staying, we've landed at LAX (Los Angeles' airport), we're going to take, call it a half hour, and be able to see the Pacific Ocean.
- "I do think (after) a longer flight (it's good) to spend a little time moving around. We're going to take that opportunity on Thursday; not quite a total team-building event, but that's one thing we're doing that's different or unique."
