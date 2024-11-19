Did MSU Rival Michigan Disrespect No. 1 Prospect Early On?
It has been well documented. Michigan's floundering attempt at recruiting in-state phenom Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class and an LSU commit.
The Wolverines have thrown everything at nabbing Underwood, who 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that it would be a program-defining move for the Maize and Blue. Michigan even tossed a $10-million NIL offer to Underwood.
"Moreso than the money, as Trieu also points out, is what the offensive staffs at LSU and Michigan look like for next season," Dodd wrote. "Whether LSU OC Joe Sloan is a real candidate for the East Carolina job, his alma mater is a factor. As are whatever Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's plans are to retool an offense that ranks No. 125 nationally in yards per play -- personnel, scheme and staff, you name it."
However, Michigan might have committed a massive error with Underwood, something he subtly pointed out to Dodd.
"They [Michigan] were like going more down South to find more players instead of having what they have in their backyard," Underwood said. "Yeah, that's what I was confused about."
As Dodd wrote, "He may have been referencing former Michigan QB commit Carter Smith, out of Florida. Smith decommitted earlier in November when Michigan's pursuit of Underwood became public."
Such a recruiting blunder is a folly on the Jim Harbaugh staff as much as it is Sherrone Moore's problem. Harbaugh had plenty of time to show interest in the young phenom -- he was the top quarterback of the freshman class, a state title winner, and even more dominant as a sophomore.
This is Trieu's evaluation of a sophomore Underwood:
"Ahead of his years physically and looks like he could be a senior or college player already. Has a strong arm with the ability to make throws to any part of the field. Throws a good deep ball and can use touch to give his receivers a chance to go make plays on the ball. Did an exceptional job of taking care of the ball as a freshman with 39 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Got rid of the ball quickly and was decisive with the ball for the most part. Very good athlete who honestly could be a high-level recruit on defense if he was not such a great quarterback. Uses those legs to escape the rush and extend plays. He looks to throw after escaping but can also take off and be dangerous as a runner. Won a state title as a freshman and had to come up with some clutch throws through the season and playoff run, showing he could come through in clutch situations. Currently shows no glaring weaknesses, just needs to continue to progress in terms of learning defenses and going through progressions, but shows high-end physical tools as well as intangibles. Is a high Power Five prospect who will be recruited very heavily at a national level."
The Wolverines dropped the ball in their own backyard.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
