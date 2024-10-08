Former Star of Spartans' Rival Michigan Arrested
Michigan State Spartan's rival Michigan had a plethora of stars during the Jim Harbaugh era. Aidan Hutchinson, JJ McCarthy, Rashan Gary, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil. But perhaps none reached the height of popularity (or sheer hype) of do-it-all hybrid defender Jabrill Peppers.
Peppers was one of the few good things to come out of the Brady Hoke era, a gift to the first two seasons of the Harbaugh tenure.
Peppers, now a team captain and defensive stalwart with the New England Patriots, was arrested this weekend on charges for assault and drugs in Braintree, Massachusetts. Peppers pleaded not guilty on Monday, per CBS News.
"Braintree police said they responded to an altercation between two people Saturday around 4 a.m.," CBS News' Matt Schooley and Louisa Moller reported. "According to court documents, a woman told police that Peppers hit her, choked her, took off her clothing, and put her outside. She reported that he choked her at least six times and she did not lose consciousness. The woman also accused Peppers of pushing her down the stairs. Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.
"Peppers answered the door shirtless, nodding his head and telling police, 'I know what is going on,' according to the documents. He was arrested without incident. Court documents state Peppers later told police that he repeatedly asked the woman to leave his apartment and he denied putting his hands on her. Police said they found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder inside Peppers' wallet, which later tested positive for cocaine."
Per Schooley and Moller, Pepper's attorney, Marc Brofsky, agreed to the request that Peppers have no contact with the alleged victim.
"Judge, despite the fact that this is the case where there is evidence I have already seen that sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence, my client will not object to that condition and he'll agree to the same thing," Brofsky said, per the report.
Peppers did not have a comment for the media when he left the courthouse.
"What I said in the courtroom I'll repeat," Brofsky said. "We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story. I expect my client to be fully exonerated."
