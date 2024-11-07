MSU Bitter Rival Michigan Desperate to Salvage Season
After Michigan's loss to No. 1 Oregon at home this past week, Coach Sherrone Moore was blunt about the Wolverines' current situation and most importantly, motivation.
"Yeah, the motivation is that you're at Michigan," Moore said. "You know, that you wear the winged helmet, that you have the Block M on your chest, and that you get to play really good teams the rest of the way. So these guys have a lot of pride. No one's more disappointed about the losses than these kids and these coaches. So they're going to continue to fight."
Continuing to fight seems like a tall task, though, especially with the upcoming schedule. They travel to Bloomington to face a red-hot, undefeated Indiana Hoosiers squad. Then they face Northwestern, which they should be favored in.
But then they face their arch-nemesis, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Currently ranked No. 3. The best team money can buy -- not an insult in this era. Talent and speed just about everywhere. Talented wide receivers with two that will likely be first-round picks (including freshman Jeremiah Smith).
A running back duo in TreVeyon Henderson and transfer portal pickup Quinshon Judkins, both with differing styles and over 500 rushing yards each. They both average over 6.5 yards per carry.
The defense is one of the best Ohio State has fielded since perhaps the Urban Meyer era.
It is all but a lock for the Buckeyes to win "The Game" for the first time since 2021. It's in the Horseshoe, too, which makes it all the more insurmountable for the Wolverines.
"The rivalry matchup returns to Columbus on Nov. 30, and the widespread belief is that it will be a very convincing win for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, which would snap a three-game losing streak to the Wolverines," Wolverines on SI writer Chris Breiler wrote. "But for Sherrone Moore and Michigan, 'The Game' represents the last hope at salvaging a disappointing season. While a loss is expected, a win would go a long way toward easing the current frustration and restlessness within the Michigan fanbase. A win would also signal that, even in a down year, Michigan has no intention of letting momentum slip away in the greatest rivalry in all of college football. For Michigan, there's now only one way to salvage the 2024 season: beat Ohio State."
