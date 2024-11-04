Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore not concerned over lack of 2025 QB commit
Following the decommitment of four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith, Michigan football does not have a signal-caller committed to its 2025 recruiting class one month away from the early signing period.
The Wolverines have gone all-in on an attempt to flip five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood from his commitment to LSU, but that pursuit almost certainly cost them the commitment of Smith. Asked about Michigan's lack of a QB commit with signing day approaching, head coach Sherrone Moore displayed confidence in the Wolverines' recruiting efforts.
"We'll be fine," Moore said with a smile.
Michigan and LSU have both reportedly offered Underwood lucrative NIL deals which would pay the five-star north of $5 million over the next three to four years. However, it will take more than a paycheck for the Wolverines to flip Underwood from his commitment to the Tigers. Meanwhile, Smith is already actively looking for a new landing spot, having already scheduled a visit to Wisconsin and drawing interest from Penn State and Clemson.
Meanwhile, Michigan is reportedly working on contingency plans in case their efforts to flip Underwood prove fruitless. According to On3's EJ Holland, the Wolverines are inquiring about four-star Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding quarterback Malik Washington, who is currently committed to Maryland. Washington is considered the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 18 quarterback in the 2025 class.
Even if Michigan is able to land Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect of this recruiting cycle, there's a likely chance Moore and the Wolverines will seek to supplement their quarterback room with a transfer this offseason.
