MSU Rival Michigan Continues to Take Losses in Recruiting
The Michigan Wolverines were able to flip a four-star recruit in in-state phenom Elijah Dotson.
In doing so, they lost one of the top recruits in their 2025 class, which adds to what has been a rough past couple of weeks for the maize and blue on the recruiting trail. Four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams flipped his commitment to a Big Ten rival, the Wisconsin Badgers.
Williams was the No. 26 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 225 overall prospect, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 265 pound recruit was one of the cornerstones of the Wolverines' class.
"Tall, long frame with athleticism and a basketball background," 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote. "Gets off the ball with quickness and makes a good number of negative plays in the backfield. Runs by his high school competition quite a bit or wins quickly with his size and strength. Will need to get more technically adept at shedding against more even competition in college. Has a little bit of experience standing up, but we're likely looking at a 290-300+ pound hand-down college lineman. He fits very well in an odd-front as an end. In a 4-3, he could be a combo guy but will likely grow into more of an interior player in that scheme. Still learning and has rawness to his game, but has clear high-major physical gifts and plays the game hard which is a good foundation."
Not long before, the Wolverines lost an elite safety prospect in four-star Ivan Taylor. Taylor flipped his commitment to Alabama. Taylor garnered comparisons to NFL safety Antoine Winfield, one of the game's best, from Andrew Ivins.
"A high-IQ safety prospect with elite NFL bloodlines and a top-flight testing profile," Ivins wrote. Measured roughly 6-foot, 170 pounds spring before junior campaign, clocking a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash that day to go along with a 4.25-second short shuttle. Quick-footed with plenty of agility. Has spent most of prep career working in a two-deep system and has shown that he can get where he needs to be. Competitive at the catch point and does a nice job of turning his head to find the football. ... Will eventually need to add some mass and improve play strength, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a top 25 program. Likely to find a home at the third level of a defense, but sticky enough in man-coverage possibly warrant a look as an inside corner on Saturdays."
The Wolverines are down two program-defining defensive prospects in the span of three days.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
