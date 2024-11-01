MSU Rival Michigan Loses Top Recruit As Result of Desperation
Bryce Underwood of Belleville, Michigan, is the No. 1 quarterback and prospect in the country, per 247Sports. I saw him play personally -- there are not enough words to describe how good the 2025 prospect looks. People throw around the term "generational talent" a lot. I'd use it for Underwood.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins compared Underwood to Vince Young, arguably the most dominant college quarterback of all time. Ivins also labeled Underwood a first-round pick.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. ... However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds.
"Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
That scouting report brings a lot to like. Perhaps that is why the Michigan Wolverines are desperate to flip Underwood from LSU. They reportedly are offering a $5 million NIL package to match the Tigers. All of this attention needs to pay off -- because it is costing the Wolverines more than money.
They just lost a four-star, blue-chip quarterback commit in Carter Smith. The No. 14 quarterback in the class per 247Sports Composite. Ivins touted Smith.
"Scrappy, dual-threat quarterback prospect that finds ways to win games," Ivins wrote. " ... Should be viewed as a mobile signal caller with tools to mold. Is likely going to need plenty of time to improve the mechanics and the footwork, but has what it takes to elevate a Power Four offense that wants to move the quarterback around and get them involved in the run game."
Smith is an elite talent and it will hurt a lot more if the Wolverines don't pull off the magic trick and land Underwood. If it costs them Brady Hart, all bets are off.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
