MSU's Bitter Rival Michigan's QB Situation Gets Blasted
The story of the season for the Michigan State Spartans has been, among other things, quarterback Aidan Chiles. Michigan is in the same boat -- but for the wrong reasons. The Wolverines have had no answer at quarterback. Carousel is the half of it.
Blue-chip recruits Alex Orji and Jadyn Davis have been unused and ineffective. Jack Tuttle was poor before he retired from the game altogether. Davis Warren has looked lost.
CBS Sports' Richard Johnson recently lambasted the Wolverines' predicament.
"To say that Michigan mismanaged its quarterback situation is a bit of revisionist history," Johnson wrote. "Coach Jim Harbaugh left the Wolverines four days after the national championship on Jan. 20. By then, the quarterback musical chairs had already stopped. Each of the top 25 portal QBs in 247Sports' rankings had already enrolled at their new schools. Michigan also thought it had a capable starter and a reliable offensive identity with Alex Orji heading into fall camp, whether they were communicating it out of true belief or simple necessity is in the eye of the beholder. Either way, what they've put on the field has been an unproductive mishmash of offenses with poor results throughout that go beyond just the quarterback's influence on the offense. The question for Michigan is if they could afford to also go into the portal for a quarterback if they do sign Underwood in order to fill out their QB room and what might happen to either Davis Warren or Alex Orji, not to mention true four-star freshman Jadyn Davis, who's currently taking a redshirt season.
"How they got here is now a moot point, how they move on is what is most important, and as coach Sherrone Moore looks to put his stamp on the program, how he fixes what's broken on offense will tell the story about whether this year (5-4) can be considered a mulligan or if it's the new norm."
With the Wolverines sitting at 5-5 and a tough Ohio State matchup looming at the end of the season, they could very well lose six games this season. Their quarterback play has been a huge factor -- but is that an excuse?
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.