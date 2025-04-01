REPORT: MSU Bitter Rival Given Bad Outlook Ahead of 2025 Campaign
With the Michigan State Spartans' basketball season officially having come to a close, many Spartan fans have now turned their attention to football, regardless of it being an entire summer away. But what better time to predict how the program will perform under head coach Jonathan Smith's second season of leadership?
Last season, MSU finished with a 5-7 record overall, only winning three games out of the nine against the Big Ten conference. Yes, the Spartans had a down season in both coach Smith's and quarterback Aidan Chiles' first seasons in East Lansing, but that doesn't mean that success isn't on the horizon.
One thing Spartan fans can look forward to, however, is if CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli's predictions surrounding Michigan State's bitter in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, comes true. In a way-too -early prediction of every Big Ten football team, Fornelli sees the Wolverines taking a step back from their campaign last season.
"Last year, I gave Michigan the benefit of the doubt coming off a national title," Fornelli wrote. "This year, I'm not. The wins over Ohio State and Alabama to end the season papered over some of the team's significant problems, and all the key players from that title team are gone now.
"Maybe Bryce Underwood is the Prince Who Was Promised right away, but I expect some growing pains."
That being said, Fornelli sees the Wolverines taking a step back and winning eight games on the head and even predicted that Michigan would defeat MSU at home this season. While that still hangs in the future, MSU fans will gladly read that and try to hide the smile going across their faces.
The Spartans have a ton of road games with difficult opponents this upcoming season, but the program showed promising signs of playing better than a five-win team. Whether they are better than a six-win team is still questionable, but a lot can change in one offseason preparation.
A ton will ride on if Chiles and other current Spartans can perform better than they did last season, as well as how the newest Spartans from the transfer portal fit the puzzle pieces in 2025.
