REPORT: All-Time Rant Given on MSU's Bitter Rivals' Antics
Three days following the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans' (26-5, 17-3) drubbing of in-state rival, No. 22 Michigan (22-9, 14-6), tensions are still high surrounding the disrespectful actions of two Wolverine freshman players that tried to upend the Spartans' Senior Day tradition on Sunday afternoon.
Wolverines coach Dusty May spoke following the loss, making waves with his sarcastic comments surrounding the situation. He then doubled down on those comments in his own press conference on Monday morning in Ann Arbor.
On Tuesday afternoon, a local Detroit sports radio host provided a marquee rant on the situation inside the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon, but also the common theme that the Wolverines constantly find themselves in. When it is all laid out, eyebrows are raised, and heads are shaken.
97.1 The Ticket radio host Mike Valenti sounded off on Sunday's situation, delving into the intentional manner of the two players' actions while May was feigning ignorance in all of his media comments. Valenti made it very clear that Michigan continues to blatantly cause unnecessary issues.
"Michigan got their asses kicked, didn't like it, he [May] sent out two scrubs out there, and they decided to defend Michigan State's logo, which makes no sense," Valenti said.
"Just like being called Phat Phat [Brooks] with two P's. ... You're from Grand Rapids, son, you were recruited by Michigan State, you know the tradition. Now the problem is him and [LJ] Cason, there's video where one of them says to the other, 'Don't move.' So, let's just stop with the, 'I didn't know there's a tradition' or, 'Oh, what do you mean? We can't stand there while free throws are being shot?'
"Dusty, you coached at Indiana, you coached at Eastern [Michigan], you've coached in college now for a quarter of a century, the tradition started 30 years ago. You would have to be blind, deaf and dumb, along with insanely, willfully ignorant to pretend you didn't know. It's always U of M, always."
Valenti did not stop there as he cited multiple other incidents over the last several years where the Wolverines were seen at the center of another drama-filled issue that took place outside of just the collegiate competition.
"This is from the same program who got upset when their flag planning ceremony at Ohio State was met with resistance to the tune of, 'If you don't like it, beat us.' You're not even defending the right logo. ... It was just pathetic," Valenti said.
"Why is it always you? Have I ever seen another Big Ten coach punch another coach? Nope, but Juwan Howard did. ... Now you interrupted senior day. Then we get to the football stuff. I've never heard of tunnel issues.
"You've had it with three or four different teams. Then we get the what was it? Devin Bush playing landscaper. Never saw that before. Like, why is it always you and then you're the same school who wants to play the aggrieved?
"How about Dusty May at his press conference today? ... 'I'm just proud of our guys showing restraint.' Like, what? ... It's just always something that doesn't need to be a part of it, and it's always them. ... I just cannot stand them, but it's always you."
It does turn some heads when a full encapsulation of the Wolverines' issues is brought to light in one breath. It really is not just one or two incidents where Michigan just so happens to find itself in the middle of a mess. It seems as if it welcomes it.
