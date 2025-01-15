REPORT: MSU Rival Michigan's DC Martindale Already Jumping Ship?
Michigan State's biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, have had a carousel of defensive coordinators in the past several seasons. They keep losing defensive minds to greener pastures at the pro levels.
As reported by Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop, "Michigan already lost its previous two defensive coordinators to the NFL. Mike Macdonald left back for the Baltimore Ravens after a one-year stay in Ann Arbor. Then Jesse Minter left for the Chargers, along with Jim Harbaugh, after two seasons with Michigan."
Now, it looks like history could repeat itself for a third time. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Wink Martindale is set to interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant defensive coordinator job. Consequentially, the Indianapolis Colts will also be interviewing the former NFL coach. Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Cincinnati Bengals (another team starving for competent defense) are interested Martindale as well.
Martindale has NFL history, as a former New York Giants defensive coordinator for two seasons and he held the position with the Baltimore Ravens for the four seasons before that. He bounced around the league as a position coach, too, coaching linebackers for the Oakland Raiders, before a brief stint with the Denver Broncos (he was defensive coordinator for one season).
It's safe to say the outlook is good for Martindale to make a return to the pros. For Ann Arbor, it means they will likely have to start fishing for a new defensive play-caller. After a year that ended with a formidable defensive effort, it would mark a major blow for the Wolverines.
Despite an injury-riddled defense, Martindale managed to turn the maize and blue into one of the best defensive units in the Big Ten. He just about singlehandedly helped an unranked Michigan team beat the likely national champions, Ohio State, in a stunning upset and defensive stalemate in the hostile environments of the Horseshoe.
As Knoop wrote, "Martindale wrapped up his first year in Ann Arbor and the Michigan defense continued to improve as the season went on. The Wolverines ended the season with the No. 5 rushing defense, No. 11 total defense, and No. 19 scoring defense."
