Spartans' Rival Michigan About to Suffer Massive Recruiting Blow
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to add to their class in these closing months of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Michigan Wolverines, meanwhile, are just trying not to lose anyone.
The Wolverines landed a commitment from elite safety Ivan Taylor in July, a four-star talent. Taylor is the No. 41 overall player in the country and the No. 2 safety, per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 174-pound safety is the gem of their recruiting class, but now the Wolverines might lose him.
Per On3's Chad Simmons, Taylor could very well be flipped by Alabama soon.
"This is a big weekend for Ivan Taylor. The word is that he is 'torn' between Alabama and Michigan," Simmons wrote. "He is back in Ann Arbor this weekend for the Michigan State game and this is a big visit for him and the Wolverines. Alabama is battling here, and at different times, it looked like the Crimson Tide has some momentum in this recruitment. This one appears to be very close."
The Wolverines are in grave danger of falling to 4-4 when they play a hungry Spartans team riding a wave of momentum this Saturday.
Losing Taylor would mark a huge loss for the Wolverines, a program currently spiraling under head coach Sherrone Moore. Taylor was evaluated by 247Sports' Andrew Ivins, and the scout report indicates a player who could be a program-changer.
"A high-IQ safety prospect with elite NFL bloodlines and a top-flight testing profile," Ivins wrote. "Measured roughly 6-foot, 170 pounds spring before junior campaign, clocking a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash that day to go along with a 4.25-second short shuttle. Quick-footed with plenty of agility. Has spent most of prep career working in a two-deep system and has shown that he can get where he needs to be. Competitive at the catch point and does a nice job of turning his head to find the football. A sound open-field tackler at this stage that will launch at legs and get ball carries on the ground. However, needs to get a little bit better at getting off blocks and sifting through traffic. Will eventually need to add some mass and improve play strength, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a top 25 program. Likely to find a home at the third level of a defense, but sticky enough in man-coverage possibly warrant a look as an inside corner on Saturdays."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
