Spartans' Rival Michigan Saved By Referees, Catalyst For Rule Change
On Saturday, before Michigan State took on Ohio State, their bitter rival Michigan played Minnesota. The contest was remarkably closer than the year previous, a 52-10 walloping. This time around, Michigan snuck out with a 27-24 victory.
They also had help from the referees. In the waning moments of the contest, just two minutes left, Minnesota was down three points and recovered an onside kick. However, an offsides penalty was called on the Gophers, and the play was not reviewable nor could Minnesota challenge it.
The Gophers were forced to kick again and did not end up as lucky on the second try. The Wolverines recovered and effectively won the game.
Afterward, the Big Ten announced a rule change in a statement.
"Effective immediately, the Big Ten has been approved by the NCAA to implement a modified officiating mechanic that will allow the conference to change the manner in which it officiates onside kicks by positioning the Line Judge and Head Line-Judge on the kicking team's restraining line, thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment," their statement said.
After the game, the play was reviewed, which prompted the rule change. It was too little, too late.
"Had Minnesota recovered the onside kick successfully, it would have had the chance to march down the field and potentially tie or take the lead," Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters wrote. "Instead, it is 2-3 and the Wolverines' College Football Playoff hopes are still alive.
"Now fueled by Saturday's heartbreaking finish, Minnesota will have the chance for another upset this week as it takes on No. 11 USC. The No. 10 Wolverines will take on Washington on the road as they look to bolster their CFP resume."
The call received an outcry of criticism. After the game, FOX Sports analyst Chris Petersen blasted the call.
"I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Petersen said. "I just hate to see this when the officials are making something up. Like I don’t know why they would throw that flag. To me, these are always close calls, that ball’s kicked…what are we doing, let the kids play."
