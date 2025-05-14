Spartans' Bitter Rival May Lose Out on Elite Transfer Center
The Michigan State Spartans may have their hands full this coming season with former UAB Blazers center Yaxel Lendeborg transferring to in-state rival Michigan. But there is a strong chance they will never play against him, as Lendeborg is looking more and more like a first-round draft pick this year.
The Wolverines is ranked No. 1 transfer recruiting class in the nation by 247Sports, and a big reason was the addition of Lendeborg. Averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season for the Blazers, he was the second player in program history to average a double-double.
Lendeborg is currently going through the NBA Draft Combine, recently having his size measurements recorded. Coming in at 6-8.5, 234 pounds, and a 7-4 wingspan, this is an NBA-ready body that is coming off a sensational season in college ball.
The potential Wolverine big man was recently mocked into the first round, selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 29th overall pick and a first-round draft pick, per ESPN. It would be wise for Lendeborg to head to the NBA, despite Michigan likely offering a large sum of NIL money to keep him in college.
With NIL deals coming from some of the richest and biggest programs in the country, it would not be too surprising if Lendeborg were to head to Ann Arbor this season. The only risk is that a season performance less than what he did last year would hurt his draft stock substantially.
For the Spartans' sake, they would very much enjoy Lendeborg making the decision to join the NBA ranks. They dealt with senior big men Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin this past season, getting the best of the two in both meetings, but Lendeborg is on an elevated level compared to those guys.
The 2025 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday, June 25, and Lendeborg will more than likely be hearing his name called. If he and his agent are hearing that Lendeborg will be a first-round choice, there is no doubt that he will take the opportunity and head to the NBA level, starting his pro career.
