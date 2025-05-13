Best Fits for Jase Richardson in NBA Draft
Michigan State star Jase Richardson is preparing for the NBA Draft, hoping to be a lottery pick in this year’s class.
Richardson is projected to be selected anywhere from the top 10 to the end of the first round after a breakout freshman season in East Lansing. He helped take MSU to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2019.
If teams are not concerned about his size, Richardson should hear his name called in the lottery. He has a unique scoring ability and rare composure for his age.
Which teams could best use Richardson’s services? Now that the draft lottery is over and the draft order is set, let’s identify teams that best fit his skill set.
Atlanta Hawks - A team needing backup guard minutes, like the Hawks, would be a perfect scenario for Richardson.
Atlanta holds the No. 13 overall pick after a 2022 trade with the Sacramento Kings and the No. 22 overall pick after a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. If Richardson is available by the time the Hawks are on the board again, they should not hesitate to take him.
The Hawks have used Kobe Bufkin as their backup point guard for the last two years, but he has not stayed healthy or proven he has a firm hold on the job. They could go with Richardson to spell Trae Young and compete for minutes with Bufkin.
Orlando Magic - This is not a lottery team, but Orlando desperately needs a scoring punch.
The Magic have rotated through several guards recently, including Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. None of those guards are better shooters than Richardson, and the Magic need more players who can fill it up from beyond the arc.
All three Magic guards are fairly young and under contract through at least next season, so if they like Richardson enough, they could look to move one of them. Richardson could be the reliable outside scorer at guard that the team has lacked.
Toronto Raptors - The Raptors have just one young guard they are building around in Immanuel Quickley, so bringing in Richardson to help him would accelerate their future.
The Raptors hold the No. 9 overall pick, which could be perfect striking distance for Richardson. A team that collectively shot less than 35 percent from 3-point range could use his efficiency from beyond the arc.
Richardson and Quickley could mesh easily, as one is more of a slashing, defensive-minded guard and the other an efficient creator. He would add a new element for a team that needs more young talent.
