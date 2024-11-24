Stephen A. Smith Takes Massive Shot at MSU Rival Michigan
ESPN's fiery mega-star Stephen A. Smith doesn't seem to have the most respect for Michigan State's biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines.
The Wolverines' highlight of the year was the flip of five-star, No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU. Recently, Smith had some things to say about that.
"And then to lose a top [recruit]. ... You didn't lose it to Kirby Smart, you didn't lose it to 'Prime Time,'" Smith said. "You lost it to Sherrone Moore? And Michigan? That ain't Jim Harbaugh coaching at Michigan. Moore? No disrespect to him. But I'm like, 'Wait a minute.' It's not just about the prospect that you lost, it's who you lost it to."
"No disrespect" -- yet, Smith clearly doesn't give Moore much props in the field of recruiting or coaching. Let alone his program. Moore, who can at best go 6-6 in his debut season at Michigan, is on the hottest of seats. Following up a national title, his Wolverines are just happy to be bowl-eligible.
The high publicity flip of Underwood, arguably the most highly touted prospect the state of Michigan has ever seen, could get him some credit with the maize and blue faithful. A $10 million offer and some possible assistance from disgraced analyst Connor Stalions might have helped flip the best recruit the storied program has ever landed.
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools," 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins wrote. "Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Smith has been critical of Michigan before, like during last season's sign-stealing scandal.
"I think it is a huge mistake on the part of the Big Ten to let this slide," Smith said. "You need to bring the momentum, the heavy hand of the conference down upon that program. If they don’t give you answers to your liking, you make moves to make sure they don’t represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.”
