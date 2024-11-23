Michigan Football: Stephen A. Smith throws shade at Sherrone Moore over Bryce Underwood flip
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't exactly known as a college football guru, but he does tend to offer his opinion from time to time. In fact, Michigan fans may recall that Smith was one of the more outspoken analysts last season when it came to the "sign-stealing" saga and how it should be handled.
“I think it is a huge mistake on the part of the Big Ten to let this slide," Smith said back in November. "You need to bring the momentum, the heavy hand of the conference down upon that program. If they don’t give you answers to your liking, you make moves to make sure they don’t represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.”
Of course, Michigan did go on to represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff an ultimately captured the 2024 National Championship.
On Friday, Smith offered another opinion that Michigan fans will likely take issue with - this time relating to the flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"And then to lose a top [recruit]... you didn't lose it to Kirby Smart, you didn't lose it to 'Prime Time'. You lost it to Sherrone Moore? And Michigan? That ain't Jim Harbaugh coaching at Michigan. Moore? No disrespect to him. But I'm like, "wait a minute." It's not just about the prospect that you lost, it's who you lost it to."
I applaud Smith for throwing a "no disrespect" in there, but that entire statement was disrespect toward Sherrone Moore as the head coach at the University of Michigan. What Smith was essentially saying is that Moore isn't worthy of a recruit like Underwood. Kirby Smart? Sure. Deion Sanders (who hasn't won anything of value at the collegiate level)? Absolutely. But Moore? No, that one doesn't make sense... at least not according to Stephen A. Smith.
Regardless of Smith's opinion of Moore as a coach or a recruiter, the reality is that the Wolverines now have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally with the addition of Underwood - and there's more to come.
