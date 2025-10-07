Why UCLA is Prime Bounce-Back Spot for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to stop the spiral as they welcome the UCLA Bruins to East Lansing this Saturday.
Jonathan Smith’s team is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss, while the Bruins are coming off the biggest upset of the college football season.
UCLA took down No. 7-ranked Penn State last weekend, picking up the first win of Tim Skipper’s interim term. Some Spartan fans worry that the Bruins will carry that momentum into this game.
However, there are several reasons why that will not be the case. Let’s break down why the Spartans will bounce back and pick up their fourth win of the season.
MSU's bounce-back opportunity
To start, the Bruins are traveling across the country to play in this game at Noon ET. UCLA will travel over 2,200 miles, and their body clocks will still be on Pacific time.
That makes for a tough turnaround for the Bruins, as they might be a bit groggy playing against a Spartan team that is used to this time zone and needs a win badly.
UCLA is not a more talented team than MSU, either, so a sleepy-eyed Bruins team takes on a desperate Spartans team.
We saw last week that going across the country to play a West Coast team has physical implications, as Penn State suffered a crazy loss because of it.
The Bruins will also be in for a potential emotional letdown game. After pulling off a tremendous upset, UCLA may take its foot off the gas.
Teams often struggle after an unexpected win, as they put so much energy towards that improbable victory that they are not focused on the task in front of them. Smith should make his team aware of this possibility and prepare them this week.
Like we previously mentioned, the Spartans are desperate for a win. MSU needs to find a fourth win before the middle of the month, as the schedule becomes much more difficult in the next few games.
UCLA is MSU’s last chance for an easy victory this month, so Smith and the Spartans must take full advantage of it.
MSU is in a prime bounce-back spot, as homecoming is this weekend and a listless Bruins team comes to town. The Spartans must take care of business and prepare for the toughest part of the schedule.
