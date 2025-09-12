Legendary Coach Praises MSU QB Aidan Chiles
Michigan State fans have been excited about what they have seen from quarterback Aidan Chiles and how he has developed.
Chiles showed intriguing flashes during his first season as a full-time starter in East Lansing, but never put everything together, which led to turnovers and a failure to produce points.
This season, Chiles’ development has started to take shape. We have seen a more comfortable version of the Spartan QB who has done a better job of processing the field and taking care of the football.
Chiles’ improvements have caught the eye of legendary coach Urban Meyer. The national championship-winning coach has been impressed with how far Chiles has come.
Meyer sat down with the Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo for a segment of ‘Urban Analysis’ to break down what he has seen from Chiles through the first two games of the season.
Urban Meyer talks Aidan Chiles
Chiles has improved his completion percentage from 59 to 69, an impressive jump. He already has five touchdown passes through two games compared to 13 all of last year.
- “During the third year, you usually know if you got one or not,” Meyer said about Chiles’ taking command of the job. “When you’re throwing interceptions and all that in year two, by year three, you have to get that out of your system. It looks like Aidan Chiles has gotten that out of his system.”
Meyer broke down three plays from Chiles’ five-touchdown performance against Boston College: a back-shoulder throw to Omari Kelly, his magical third-down scramble, and the game-winning two-point conversion pass to Kelly in double overtime.
- “Boy, this guy has really grown up as a quarterback,” Meyer said. “Perfect execution, rolls to his right, that’s Omari Kelly coming across the back of the end zone. Watch him set his feet, deliver a perfect pass. This is a perfect pass. I can’t wait to see him grow. He’s going to continue to grow as a player.”
Chiles has put himself on national radars with his play this season, and that should only continue if he gets more comfortable leading the Spartan offense.
Impressing Meyer is major praise.
