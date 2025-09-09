Spartan Nation

WATCH: MSU's Caleb Carter Talks about the O-Line Rotation

Michigan State has relied on its depth from its offensive line a lot through two games. Starting guard Caleb Carter talked about it on Tuesday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State OL Caleb Carter talks to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Michigan State OL Caleb Carter talks to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State has relied on its depth on the offensive line a lot through the first two games of the season. The Spartans don't have a firm five linemen that will start every game yet. Eight different guys have seen meaningful time so far.

With that type of system comes some complexities. Offensive guard Caleb Carter, who has started both games so far, talked about it on Tuesday.

Video of his press conference can be found below.

Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media on Monday. He recapped the team's 42-40 victory over Boston College and also previewed the team's Week 3 matchup versus Youngstown State.

Below is a partial transcript of Smith's opening statement.

Jonathan Smit
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith walks across the field following a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

Wayne Matthews II
Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, left, tackles Boston College's Lewis Bond during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on.

Nick Mars
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

“Defensively --- Boston College, Coach O'Brien, the quarterback, they made it hard schematically. Felt like after the game we needed to be able to make the quarterback more uncomfortable.

“He (Lonergan) did a great job getting the ball out pretty quickly. There wasn't a lot of times he was just sit there, patting the ball, patting the ball. This thing is coming out pretty quick.”

Caleb Carte
Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.