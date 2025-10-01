Where Michigan State's 2026 Class Ranks Entering October
The Michigan State Spartans are recruiting very heavily when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, which will go on as one of the better recruit classes and recently time as they have been recruiting very heavily to prove a point.
The Michigan State Spartans had only four cmmitments in the 2026 class entering the month of June, but that wuld quickly change, as in June they would land majority of their commitments that they currently have in the 2026 recruiting class which would go down as one of the greatest recruiting months in the history of Michigan State Spartans recruiting, which is exactly what they needed to be able to push up their ranking, which is in a solid spot at this time.
There are multiple different things that factor into rankings when it comes to teams and the commitments that they have, as each site is different, so please know that as we break down these rankings that this is only directly from one site, which is the 247Sports site.
The Michigan State Spartans have the chance to be able to do something huge when it comes to this class, they continue to move up in the rankings as starting this month.
They are ranked as the 27th best team in the 2026 recruiting class, which is better than typical, as there are usually around 30 to 35 teams at least better than them in the recruiting class on a good class, but for this one, they have been able to make a statement. They are also ranked 27th in the composite rankings.
They are behind Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, who is currently ranked as the 26th best team when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026, but that could all always change, especially considering this Syracuse Orange isn't having the exact start to the season that they want to have as they have failed to win some games that you would hope they would, but at the same time they are down without their starting quarterback, who started the season.
They are currently ranked as the 8th-best team in the Big Ten. This is better than usual when it comes to the conference ranking in the 2026 recruiting class.
