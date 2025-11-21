Which Spartan Offensive Players Have Shined Most This Season
The Michigan State Spartans have not had a particularly good season on either side of the ball.
MSU is 3-7 and has lost seven consecutive games. Jonathan Smith’s team is looking at another lost season and could see a winless Big Ten season.
Whatever happens to Smith at the end of the 2025 season, his first two years in East Lansing have been an abject failure. If he finishes the year 3-9, he will be 8-16 through those first two seasons.
That may not exactly inspire confidence in Athletic Director J Batt, but we won’t spend too much time speculating about Smith’s job security. Instead, let’s focus on a few of MSU’s brightest players on the offensive side of the ball.
Smith is a former quarterback and an offensive-minded coach, but things have not looked particularly pretty there, either. Despite the offense struggling as a whole, some players have been bright spots.
Let’s break down MSU’s leaders on offense.
Leading passer - Aidan Chiles (1,392 yards, 10 TDs)
Alessio Milivojevic isn’t too far behind him, but Chiles has been a unique story this season.
Chiles started the year strong with big performances against Boston College and USC, but he began to sputter as Big Ten play became more difficult. Injuries and inconsistent play have cost him the last few games, allowing Milivojevic to slide into the starting role.
Chiles is a supreme talent, but he has not been able to put it all together since joining Smith in East Lansing. If the staff is retained and Chiles returns to the Spartans next season, he – and Spartan fans – will hope he stays healthy and actualizes his potential.
Leading rusher - Makhi Frazier (520 yards, 2 TD)
Chiles leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six, but Frazier has been the best down-to-down rusher for the Spartans this season.
Despite missing a game, Frazier is still the team’s leading rusher by far. He won the offseason competition for the RB1 job, and he has looked like a promising piece for the team’s future.
No one knows what will happen this offseason, but fans would like to see Frazier come back and run behind a hopefully improved offensive line. He has talent, and fans want to see him use it.
Leading receiver - Nick Marsh (48 receptions, 559 yards, 5 TDs)
The star sophomore has been everything the team has hoped for this season.
He is close to passing all the statistics from his record-setting freshman season, solidifying himself as one of the top receivers in the Big Ten. He had a quiet day against Penn State, but Marsh has been excellent all season.
While big programs will be after Marsh this offseason, MSU must do everything it can to keep him in the Green and White. He can be a major part of turning things around in East Lansing.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State's offensive leaders when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.