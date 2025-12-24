Why Aydan West is Primed for Bigger Role with Spartans

Michigan State’s football program received another exciting announcement on Tuesday.

Soon-to-be sophomore cornerback Aydan West seemingly announced his intentions to return to the Spartans for the 2026 season. West impressed the previous staff and played in all 12 games as a true freshman last season.

Michigan State's Aydan West runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In that season, West totaled 19 tackles, one for loss, a half a sack, and a pass defended. He flashed his potential at times last year, but also looked like a freshman cornerback as well.

With his expected return, West has the chance to step into a major role for Pat Fitzgerald’s defense next season.

What should we expect from West as he continues to develop as a Spartan defensive back?

Aydan West's role

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) attempts to catch a pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

As most corners in their first season do, West struggled against some of the better receivers he faced. According to Pro Football Focus, West gave up two touchdowns against Indiana and one against Maryland.

He particularly struggled against the Terrapins, allowing eight receptions on 10 targets for 78 yards. Maryland’s experienced receivers took advantage of his youth.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland running back Dejuan Williams (0) cuts past Michigan State defensive back Aydan West (2) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

However, those were the only touchdowns allowed by West on the season. He flashed athleticism and good ball skills several times last season, and his raw talent and dedication to the program were some of the reasons he was on the field so early last season.

With an offseason to review the film and improve his technique and physique, West should take a major leap as a sophomore – and presumably as MSU’s CB1.

MSU is losing several key defensive backs next season. That includes Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton, who are out of eligibility, as well as Jeremiah Hughes, Tracy Revels, Justin Denson Jr., Ade Willie, George Mullins , and his brother, Elisha West.

Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell looks on during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That leaves the Spartans’ defensive back room rather thin, so West will be a key member of next year’s team. Fitzgerald and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will rely on him to step up on the field and as a leader.

MSU is expected to hire Hank Poteat as its defensive backs coach, a former NFL defensive back and someone who has done a nice job developing talent, like Las Vegas Raiders corner Darien Porter.

Iowa State's cornerback coach Hank Poteat talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

West will work closely with Poteat and develop his skill set, and Spartan fans hope the combination of him, Rossi, and Fitzgerald can turn him into one of the better and more productive corners in the Big Ten.

West returning to MSU is another example of Fitzgerald selling players on his vision for the program. He wants the Spartans to be atop the Big Ten again, and players are buying in.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Aydan West's role in 2026 when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW