Why Iowa Will Be Tough Early Conference Test for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans will face the Iowa Hawkeyes at home in a rare December conference game on Tuesday night.
Occasionally, MSU will play a Big Ten opponent early in the season, but conference play usually doesn’t start until the new year. The Spartans will face an Iowa team that is also 7-0 and playing good basketball.
A lot is different about this Hawkeye squad, as Ben McCollum takes over this season after the university moved on from Fran McCaffery. He brought talented point guard Bennett Stirtz to Iowa, a player who will likely be a first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft.
What will the Spartans see from this Iowa team, and what makes them such a tough matchup? Let’s break down MSU’s first conference opponent and see how the Spartans can remain undefeated.
The Iowa Hawkeyes' makeup
Iowa’s best win came against Chris Beard’s Ole Miss squad, and the Hawkeyes also took down Xavier in convincing fashion. McCollum has several transfers and new players, with only Cooper and Jacob Koch returning.
Cooper Koch has been one of the Hawkeyes’ best players this season, averaging about nine points and four rebounds. He is connecting on 47 percent of his three-pointers as well.
He scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Rebels on Tuesday. The Spartan forwards must keep Koch away from the basket to keep him at bay in this game.
Stirtz is Iowa’s best player, as he is an excellent facilitator and self-creator. He is averaging nearly 19 points and five assists per game.
He gets it done on the defensive end as well, making him a well-rounded player, and he could be a real problem for MSU. However, Stirtz has not seen a defensive point guard of Jeremy Fears Jr.’s caliber, so Stirtz might also be in for a rough night if Fears is locked in.
When is Fears not locked in? He will bring immense defensive effort against one of the nation’s best point guards. That will be the key to slowing Stirtz down and giving MSU the victory.
The Hawkeyes are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the conference, connecting on 38 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.
However, MSU has the third-best three-point defense in the conference, so the Spartans will bring defensive intensity and try to prevent Iowa from hitting its shots from the outside. Not allowing good looks will also be key to victory.
Iowa will be a tough test for the Spartans, but MSU will be ready.
