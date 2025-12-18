Evaluating MSU's Linebacker Room After Max Bullough Hire

Michigan State's linebackers have a chance to become one of the team's strengths again next fall.

The Spartans recently hired former program legend Max Bullough to coach the unit and be the co-defensive coordinator. Bullough was previously coaching the linebackers at Notre Dame and has risen quickly in the coaching ranks.

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough screams in a drill during a practice Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Transfer portal season is already having an impact on the overall outlook of MSU's linebacker room, as a few Spartans have announced that they'll be entering the portal. Exhaustion of eligibility will also be a factor, as always.

Let's dive deep into all the notable players who are departing and who has the opportunity to stick around.

Notable Depatures

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III (10) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) during a rush in Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Wayne Matthews III

The most important player leaving is Wayne Matthews III , who was a starter for the Spartans this year and finished second on the team with 73 total tackles.

Matthews began his career at Old Dominion, where he appeared in 26 games across three seasons with the Monarchs. His biggest season came during that third year, when he made 135 total tackles, which ranked second in the Sun Belt. He then transferred to Michigan State and totaled 106 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception across 21 appearances.

Michigan State's Darius Snow pursues the ball against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Darius Snow

Darius Snow is actually leaving via the portal, not eligibility being up, despite having spent six seasons with Michigan State. The COVID year and two medical redshirts have allowed Snow a seventh year of college football, and he is going to spend it somewhere else.

This past season, Snow made 34 total tackles to finish seventh on the squad. Across his MSU career, which also included some time as a nickelback, he made 161 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and had one interception.

Other Outgoing LBs

Marcellius Pulliam (portal), Semaj Bridgeman (portal), Sam Edwards (eligibility)

Notable Potential Returners

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU must absolutely ensure captain Jordan Hall returns to the team next season, which will be his senior year. Hall was the quarterback of the Spartans' defense this past year and helped oversee the unit's visible in-season improvement.

Hall made 88 total tackles this year to lead the team, also making 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and intercepting one pass. Keeping him around would give more much-needed continuity to Michigan State's defense, since Hall operates the "green dot" that allows defensive coordinator and play caller Joe Rossi to communicate with him.

Retaining Hall would not just be about keeping a solid linebacker with the team, but it would also be a big morale boost for others who are also planning to return to the team in 2026. Hall was the player who stood and spoke for the program the most during this past turbulent season and was voted a team captain for a reason.

Seeing Hall play for another program would just... hurt a bit. The most harmful portal announcement thus far has probably been from wide receiver Nick Marsh ; Hall doing it would be at least just as bad.

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, right, nearly picks off a pass intended for Boston College's Lewis Bond during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady Pretzlaff

If Brady Pretzlaff can stay healthy, he can become a significant contributor to the Spartans' defense. He was set to have a rotational role for MSU this past year, despite just being a redshirt freshman, but he suffered a season-ending injury during the Youngstown State game.

Pretzlaff has already indicated that he will be returning next year, as he posted a few photos of himself on X in uniform with a "home" emoji. The Gaylod, Mich., native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, ranking 476th overall on the 247Sports Composite. He chose MSU over other offers from Minnesota (where he was recruited by Rossi), Stanford, and Illinois.

Michigan State LB Aisea Moa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Aisea Moa

Someone currently in line to see a larger role next year is Aisea Moa . His 180 defensive snaps are the second-most among returning linebackers, only behind Hall. Moa made 12 tackles, one TFL, and broke up two passes this season after transferring to East Lansing from BYU.

Next season will also be Moa's final year of eligibility. He's probably going to want to spend it somewhere where he can play a lot, which will make whether he stays or not interesting.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Max Bullough against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other Linebackers on the Current Roster

Chris Piwowarczyk (R-Fr.) DiMari Malone (Fr.), Leonard Ah You (Fr.), DeJae White (Fr.), David Millikin (Fr.)

Incoming LB Recruits

Adam Shaw (No. 1,005 overall, No. 90 positionally), Jack Lansing III (preferred walk-on)

Oct 12, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) looks over Indiana Hoosiers offense during the second half in a game at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

