Evaluating MSU's Linebacker Room After Max Bullough Hire
Michigan State's linebackers have a chance to become one of the team's strengths again next fall.
The Spartans recently hired former program legend Max Bullough to coach the unit and be the co-defensive coordinator. Bullough was previously coaching the linebackers at Notre Dame and has risen quickly in the coaching ranks.
Transfer portal season is already having an impact on the overall outlook of MSU's linebacker room, as a few Spartans have announced that they'll be entering the portal. Exhaustion of eligibility will also be a factor, as always.
Let's dive deep into all the notable players who are departing and who has the opportunity to stick around.
Notable Depatures
Wayne Matthews III
The most important player leaving is Wayne Matthews III, who was a starter for the Spartans this year and finished second on the team with 73 total tackles.
Matthews began his career at Old Dominion, where he appeared in 26 games across three seasons with the Monarchs. His biggest season came during that third year, when he made 135 total tackles, which ranked second in the Sun Belt. He then transferred to Michigan State and totaled 106 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception across 21 appearances.
Darius Snow
Darius Snow is actually leaving via the portal, not eligibility being up, despite having spent six seasons with Michigan State. The COVID year and two medical redshirts have allowed Snow a seventh year of college football, and he is going to spend it somewhere else.
This past season, Snow made 34 total tackles to finish seventh on the squad. Across his MSU career, which also included some time as a nickelback, he made 161 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and had one interception.
Other Outgoing LBs
Marcellius Pulliam (portal), Semaj Bridgeman (portal), Sam Edwards (eligibility)
Notable Potential Returners
MSU must absolutely ensure captain Jordan Hall returns to the team next season, which will be his senior year. Hall was the quarterback of the Spartans' defense this past year and helped oversee the unit's visible in-season improvement.
Hall made 88 total tackles this year to lead the team, also making 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and intercepting one pass. Keeping him around would give more much-needed continuity to Michigan State's defense, since Hall operates the "green dot" that allows defensive coordinator and play caller Joe Rossi to communicate with him.
Retaining Hall would not just be about keeping a solid linebacker with the team, but it would also be a big morale boost for others who are also planning to return to the team in 2026. Hall was the player who stood and spoke for the program the most during this past turbulent season and was voted a team captain for a reason.
Seeing Hall play for another program would just... hurt a bit. The most harmful portal announcement thus far has probably been from wide receiver Nick Marsh; Hall doing it would be at least just as bad.
Brady Pretzlaff
If Brady Pretzlaff can stay healthy, he can become a significant contributor to the Spartans' defense. He was set to have a rotational role for MSU this past year, despite just being a redshirt freshman, but he suffered a season-ending injury during the Youngstown State game.
Pretzlaff has already indicated that he will be returning next year, as he posted a few photos of himself on X in uniform with a "home" emoji. The Gaylod, Mich., native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, ranking 476th overall on the 247Sports Composite. He chose MSU over other offers from Minnesota (where he was recruited by Rossi), Stanford, and Illinois.
Aisea Moa
Someone currently in line to see a larger role next year is Aisea Moa. His 180 defensive snaps are the second-most among returning linebackers, only behind Hall. Moa made 12 tackles, one TFL, and broke up two passes this season after transferring to East Lansing from BYU.
Next season will also be Moa's final year of eligibility. He's probably going to want to spend it somewhere where he can play a lot, which will make whether he stays or not interesting.
Other Linebackers on the Current Roster
Chris Piwowarczyk (R-Fr.) DiMari Malone (Fr.), Leonard Ah You (Fr.), DeJae White (Fr.), David Millikin (Fr.)
Incoming LB Recruits
Adam Shaw (No. 1,005 overall, No. 90 positionally), Jack Lansing III (preferred walk-on)
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.