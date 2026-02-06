Steve Kerr Backs Warriors' Trade Despite Kristaps Porziņģis Injury Concerns

The Warriors needed to make a move at the NBA trade deadline, and did so by acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Porziņģis is a great fit on paper: a big man who stretches the floor and can score at all three levels while protecting the rim on the defensive side. The big question that has surrounded the 10-year veteran for some time, however, is his health, which is of utmost importance for the Warriors after losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending torn ACL.

Golden State hopes to capitalize on what’s left of Steph Curry’s career, with every season incredibly precious as the superstar guard is only a month away from his 38th birthday. Trading for an oft-injured big man raises immediate questions as Porziņģis has appeared in just 17 games this season with left Achilles tendinitis after missing half of last season with the Celtics due to illness. Longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to the deal Thursday, sharing his confidence in Porziņģis’s availability as he adjusts to his third team in two seasons.

“He’s the kind of player we’ve been looking for for years,” Kerr told reporters Thursday via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “A legitimate three-point shooter, rim protector—tough to find that combination in one player. The biggest thing is his health. I don’t think we would have made the trade if we didn’t think he could be healthy and consistent in terms of being in the lineup.”

Here is Steve Kerr on the Kristaps Porzingis addition. He said Rick Celebrini and the team’s medical staff did their “due diligence” and that they wouldn’t have made trade had they not believed they could keep Porzingis healthy. pic.twitter.com/qasdB35fzd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2026

Kerr said Golden State’s medical staff did their due diligence on Porziņģis ahead of the trade and the Warriors are confident the team can help him get right. That’s the key for Golden State after it walks away from the deadline with Porziņģis after targeting other frontcourt stars on the market.

In a small sample size, Porziņģis averaged 17.1 points per game with the Hawks in 17 appearances this season—his lowest scoring average since his rookie year. He hasn’t played since Jan. 7, but Slater reported that the team expects Porziņģis to make his Warriors debut soon.

