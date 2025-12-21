Why Michigan State's Tackle Situation is Promising

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is evaluating his roster to determine which players fit his vision.

Fitzgerald will build both sides of the football on toughness and discipline, something the Spartans have lacked over the last few years. Hiring Fitzgerald helps MSU return to its fundamental philosophies.

In doing so, Fitzgerald will want to look for as many upgrades as possible. The team has not won many games in the last few seasons, so he should not feel obligated to keep any players on the team – and he hasn’t .

One group he may not have to worry about is the offensive tackle group. While the offensive line did not play well as a whole last season, the left and right tackles should be fine.

The Spartans have promising bookends for their offensive line.

The Michigan State offensive tackles

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU saw steady growth from left tackle Stanton Ramil over the course of the season. Despite an injury that knocked him out for a month, he came back strong and improved as the year progressed.

Ramil, a former four-star high school prospect, has struggled with injuries throughout his MSU career, but he has shown improvement when he is healthy and on the field. If he can stay healthy next season, he should be one of the better tackles in the Big Ten in 2026.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Spartans should not have to look to the transfer portal to find a player to compete with Ramil, but it may not hurt to add a veteran backup who can step in if he gets hurt again. It always helps having depth, especially on one of MSU’s most oft-injured position groups.

MSU also landed one of the biggest fish in the transfer portal last offseason when it brought in Montana State’s Conner Moore . He played left tackle for the Bobcats, but the Spartans moved him to right last year.

Moore struggled at that spot to begin the season but got more comfortable as the year progressed. He has NFL potential if he can continue his growth as a right tackle, and Fitzgerald may be the coach to develop him.

Michigan State OT Conner Moore speaks to the press on Sept. 9, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fitzgerald has yet to hire an offensive coordinator or offensive line coach, but he has done a good job of sending offensive linemen to the NFL, including Rashawn Slater and Peter Skoronski.

Could Ramil or Moore be the next future pros in line?

Whether they are or not, those two should continue to improve and give Alessio Milivojevic time to throw.

