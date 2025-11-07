Why Result Against Arkansas is Important for Michigan State Hoops
Saturday is an opportunity for No. 22 Michigan State (1-0) to set the tone for its season against No. 14 Arkansas (1-0).
A victory likely results in the Spartans receiving a nice bump in the next AP Poll. Potentially losing at home one game after a shaky 80-69 win over Colgate could result in MSU, maybe just momentarily, exiting the rankings.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's discuss why this game against the Razorbacks is so important in the grand scheme of the season, even with so many other big games ahead.
Video of the entire episode can be watched via YouTube below.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Additionally, a partial transcript from head coach Tom Izzo's Thursday press conference has been provided below.
Tom Izzo
Q: When we talked to you last, you said your emphasis is gonna be on winning the next practice. How did that go and can you educate us on what that looks like?
IZZO: The next practice was really good, today's was OK. It's kind of strange, too, when you have a lot of days in between this time of year, you still, it's good for us. But it also is hard on them because practicing, practicing, practicing.
But you're gonna see, I think, one of the better teams that have played in here in years. I'm not trying to make them out to be the best. [Arkansas head coach John Calipari] will say that they're not very good on film.
I mean, they beat Cincinnati pretty good, who beat Michigan. On film, this is an athletic team that can shoot the ball, that got great guard play and good size. And eight deep of really good players. So it's gonna be a great test for us.
But if we're not at our best, we're in trouble.
Q: With the way they can drive it, is that a good thing to face a team that can really drive the ball like they can?
IZZO: Is it a good thing for my health or your writing?
REPORTER: Consider what you have to work on as a team.
IZZO: Yeah, I don't know if it's a good thing this early, cuz we're gonna have some issues with it. But we have spent a lot of time on transition. They score almost 70% of the time in transition. That's really big for them.
We're gonna have to defend it, keep them out of the paint, and rebound the ball and run ourselves, yeah.
