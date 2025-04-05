Star Transfer From Big 12 to Visit MSU
Michigan State women's basketball has an opportunity to make a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason.
247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London reported on Saturday that Michigan State, Baylor and West Virginia will host Arizona State transfer shooting guard Jayln Brown for visits.
Brown was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the Sun Devils this season, averaging 18.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals. She shot 41% from the field.
The season prior, her first at Arizona State, Brown averaged 17.3 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field.
She transferred to the program after spending her freshman season at Louisville.
Brown is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports.
The veteran guard was teammates with Michigan State guard Jaddan Simmons, who had spent four seasons with the Sun Devils before joining the Spartans last offseason.
Simmons was one of four transfers to have come to Michigan State last offseason. The others were Nyla Hampton, Emma Shumate and Grace VanSlooten, who led the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game and tied the first in rebounding with 7.3 rebounds per game.
VanSlooten's landing, obviously, proved to be crucial for Michigan State. So too would that be the case if the Spartans were to earn Brown's commitment.
Michigan State went as far as the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 this season. After defeating 10 seed Harvard in the first round, the Spartans were dominated by 2 seed NC State.
Michigan State finished the year with a 22-10 record and went 11-6 in the Big Ten, finishing sixth in the conference.
With Julia Ayrault moving on VanSlooten's future pending, Michigan State needs another high-level scorer, and that would certainly be Brown if she chose to come to East Lansing.
Brown hails from Baltimore and played for Riverdale Baptist High School. She wasn't a highly touted recruit but made a name for herself after transferring to Arizona State.
She could further do that by joining a Power Four program, and one that's on the rise like Michigan State should make for an appealing destination.
Don't miss any of our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.