Spartan Senior Guard Declares for WNBA Draft
Michigan State Spartans senior guard Julia Ayrault has officially declared for the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft. The fifth-year senior put together two stellar seasons to end her career, giving her the opportunity to test the professional waters at the highest level.
Ayrault took to social media to announce her declaration while giving thanks to everyone within the Spartan program that allowed her to succeed the way she did.
"I have loved my time at Michigan State more than anything," Ayrault wrote. " ... While my time as a Spartan has come to an end, basketball has been a constant in my life, and I'm eager to keep it a part of my future. With that, I'm excited to announce that I am declaring for the WNBA Draft."
After a career-high junior season averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, Ayrault had the choice to enter the draft, last year. Instead, she decided to return for her fifth and final season, not quite meeting those same stats, but still delivering many productive performances.
Ayrault started all 31 games this season for head coach Robyn Fralick and the Spartans, averaging 14.4 points on 42.3% shooting with 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. She was also named second-team All-Big Ten after earning a first-team selection in 2024.
In her five years in East Lansing, Ayrault helped lead Michigan State to three NCAA Tournament appearances, its first Round of 32 appearance since 2019, and back-to-back 20-plus win seasons. She finished her Big Ten career strong, earning an 11-7 record this year, finishing tied for fifth.
As Ayrault prepares for the WNBA Draft that takes place on Monday, April 14, she will seek to follow in the footsteps of her former teammate, Nia Clouden, who was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Clouden is the latest Spartan to be drafted and Ayrault looks to be next.
There are only three rounds in the WNBA Draft consisting of just 38 total picks. If Ayrault is to be selected at some point, she will cement herself in Spartan history while also providing elite scoring to one of the 13 current organizations.
