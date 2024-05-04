Former Gophers guard Cam Christie gets invite to NBA draft combine
Former Gophers guard Cam Christie will officially get the chance to test his NBA draft stock.
Christie was among the 78 players invited to the NBA draft combine, which will place from May 12-19 in Chicago, the league announced Friday. Christie, an Arlington Heights, Ill., native, is among seven Big Ten players invited to the combine, including Zach Edey (Purdue), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Payton Sandfort (Iowa), Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois) and Kel'el Ware (Indiana).
Christie was a standout freshman for the Gophers last season, quickly showcasing why he was a four-star, top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for a Gophers team that improved drastically from a season ago.
Christie was the Gophers' second-leading scorer and played in 33 games, including 26 starts, last season. He averaged the third-most minutes per game on the team at 30.1.
Christie initially announced his intentions to enter the NBA draft process shortly after the Gophers' season ended. That left the door open for a return to the U if he were not selected in the draft, but he appeared to shut that door completely when he also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.