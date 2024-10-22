Gophers remain at No. 4 in latest women's hockey poll
Despite dropping both games of its weekend series against top-ranked Wisconsin, the Gophers women’s hockey team remained No. 4 in the updated USA TODAY poll released on Tuesday.
The Gophers lost 5-0 to the Badgers on Friday and saw a three-goal lead slip away in a 4-3 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. But they still boast a 4-3-1 record after winning their first four games of the season.
The top five in the rankings remained unchanged with the Badgers retaining the top spot, Ohio State standing pat at No. 2, Clarkson staying at No. 3 and Minnesota Duluth holding down No. 5.
St. Cloud State moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 after losing to the Buckeyes on Friday and tying with them Saturday, and St. Thomas was receiving votes despite being swept by the Bulldogs this weekend.
The U will look to bounce back from the sweep this weekend when it hosts Minnesota State for a 5:30 p.m. puck drop on Friday before traveling to Mankato, Minn., for a 2 p.m. puck drop on Saturday for the second of their two-game series.
USA TODAY/USA Hockey Magazine Women's College Hockey Poll
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Clarkson
- Minnesota
- Minnesota Duluth
- Colgate
- St. Cloud State
- St. Lawrence
- Quinnipiac
- Connecticut
- Princeton
- Cornell
- Penn State
- Northeastern
- Mercyhurst