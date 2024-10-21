3 possible kickoff times announced for upcoming Gophers, Illinois battle
The Big Ten has released its kickoff times and network designations for Week 10. The Gophers do not yet have a time or network, but it looks like their matchup against Illinois is still up from prime-time discussions.
Ohio State against Penn State will be played during the FOX Big Noon Kickoff window; Oregon against Michigan has taken the CBS 2:30 p.m. CT slot; but the primetime NBC window is unaccounted for. Minnesota's road matchup against Illinois and Wisconsin's rivalry contest against Iowa are the only two games that could be a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff, so it'll be one or the other.
Illinois is one of the surprises in the Big Ten this season. They are all alone in fourth place with a 3-1 conference record and 6-1 record overall. They will face their toughest test of the season this week on the road against No. 1 Oregon.
If the Fighting Illini pull off the upset and Minnesota gets past Maryland, it's almost a guarantee that the Big Ten would want Illinois in the prime-time spot. Wisconsin will face No. 3 Penn State this weekend and Iowa will host Northwestern. The result of this week's games will have an impact on the time slots of next week's games.
No matter when next week's tilt between Minnesota and Illinois kicks off, the Gophers will be looking for their first win over head coach Brett Bielema, who is a combined 9-0 against Minnesota between his time at Wisconsin and Illinois.