Gophers receiver Dallas Sims entering transfer portal
Another Gophers receiver is entering the transfer portal before he ever took the field for the U.
Dallas Sims announced Tuesday on social media that he's entering the transfer portal. Sims, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, committed to the U's 2024 class in March 2023 out of Clearwater Academy International in Florida. Sims had 20-plus scholarship offers, including several from Power 5 schools.
The upcoming season will be Sims' true freshman year.
"I want to start off by thanking coach Simon and the University of Minnesota coaching/academic staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Gopher nation," Sims posted Tuesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "After talking with my family, I would like to announce I am entering my name in the transfer portal with all my years of eligibility remaining."
Oddly enough, it's the second day in a row the Gophers have seen a receiver depart via the transfer portal before ever seeing the field with the Maroon and Gold. On Monday, Jaylen Varner re-entered the transfer portal just four months after transferring to the U from Division II Emporia State.
The Gophers did recently add Georgia transfer receiver Tyler Williams, a former four-star recruit. While Williams didn't see much action in one season with the Bulldogs, he was the No. 68 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to On3.