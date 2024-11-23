Gable Steveson makes things look easy in return, Gophers shut out NDSU
Gophers legend Gable Steveson made his long-awaited return to amateur wrestling last night with an emphatic 18-3 tech fall against North Dakota State's Drew Blackburn-Forst.
The Gophers were dominant as a team, winning all 10 matches against North Dakota State en route to a 39-0 blowout win against the Bison on the road. Minnesota entered the week ranked No. 10 in the country after defeating Bucknell 35-3 in their only other dual meet of the season on Nov. 15.
Steveson's last NCAA wrestling match was 979 days ago when he won the 2022 heavyweight title. On Friday night, he looked like he never left with a win in 1:50. He is expected to make his return to Maturi Pavilion in front of the home Gophers' crowd on Sunday against Campbell and top-10 heavyweight Taye Ghadiali, who earned All-American status last season.