'It's not a matter of if... it's when': Jon Jones calls Gable Steveson a future UFC champ
Before announcing his return to the Gophers wrestling program last week, Gable Steveson had been helping UFC legend Jon Jones prepare for his heavyweight title fight at UFC 309. After leaving the event with a victory Saturday night, Jones had high praise for Steveson.
Steveson lays claim to being one of the most decorated heavyweight wrestlers in the world and many amatuer wrestling greats like Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier and Bo Nickal have made the transition to MMA.
"Gable has everything that it takes. One of his first days at practice, one of my teammates got injured sparring with me and Gable was like, 'I'll go in,'" Jones said after the event. "I'm like Gable, you might want to learn how to defend or block yourself first, it might be a lot more difficult than it seems, but that let me know at that moment that he is very game."
Jones had a star-studded training camp before his second-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic. Steveson was joined by arguably one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, Gordon Ryan, as well as some of the top MMA heavyweights. If there was ever a time for Steveson to engulf himself into the sport of MMA, it would've been during his training with Jones.
"I kneed him in the face at one of his very first practices, he ate it and he just looked like a little kid that felt a new toy," Jones said. "He's going to be scary. He's going to be very scary when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak, me being one of them."
Steveson will turn 25 on May 31. Lesnar didn't make his UFC debut until he was 30. The sport of MMA has evolved dramatically since 2008, but Steveson is already learning from the best.
"When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a matter of if he’ll become a UFC champion, it’s when he’ll be a UFC champion," Jones said. "Whether he trains in Albuquerque with our family, or finds a different team, whoever has him are going to be really blessed to have him."
Steveson will make his return to the NCAA wrestling mat on Nov. 24 against Campbell, as he looks to claim a third NCAA championship. After his final season of collegiate wrestling, it sounds like he could have a future in the sport of MMA.