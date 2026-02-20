Gable Steveson Moves to 3-0 in MMA, Will the UFC Finally Come Calling?

Gable Steveson's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career continues to get off to a hot start with another first-round victory against veteran Hugo Lezama on Thursday night in Mexico. Has the UFC finally seen enough to give the former Gophers wrestling great an opportunity in the big leagues?

Latest fight

Steveson had the toughest test of his MMA career so far in his latest fight. His first two opponents had a combined record of 3-1, and both bouts took place on American soil under popular regional promotions LFA and Anthony Pettis FC. He traveled all the way to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to face Lezama under the Mexico Fight League (MFL) promotion. Lezama entered with an 11-3 record, and he has proven himself as a legitimate veteran of the sport.

Sheesh… that wheel kick landed CLEAN.



A real test of the chin for Gable — valuable experience. #MFL3 pic.twitter.com/a5d1lGjPsa — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) February 20, 2026

Lezama looked like Steveson's first real test, as it was the longest fight of his young career. It lasted 3:50 into the first round, and his longest fight previously was just 1:38. Lezama even landed a spinning kick to Steveson's chin, but it didn't faze him. He showed impressive poise and eventually finished the fight with punches from the mount position.

Timeline

Steveson has dipped his toes into just about everything since winning a gold medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Much like former Gophers wrestling standout Brock Lesnar, he tried WWE and the NFL, but he didn't have much success in either.

He made a return to collegiate wrestling last year. He had a perfect record before falling to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the national championship match, which was a shocking upset. Thursday was his third pro MMA bout since September, and he also had a custom rules "Dirty Boxing" fight in October, which he won via knockout.

What's next?

The sport of MMA is much different than when former Gophers wrestling standout Brock Lesnar made the transition in the late 2000s. He had just one fight on the regional scene before debuting in the UFC. Steveson has gained valuable experience, and it might just be time for the UFC to give him an opportunity.

His wrestling pedigree and 1.4 million followers on Instagram make him much different than a traditional MMA prospect. He also continues to train with UFC legend Jon Jones in New Mexico at Jackson Wink MMA Academy.

The UFC's heavyweight division badly needs a young star to compete with current champion Tom Aspinall, as the rest of the division is filled with aging veterans. At 25 years old, Steveson could be the next big thing in MMA. It seems like a matter of time before the big leagues officially give him a chance.