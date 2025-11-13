5 things we learned from Minnesota's first loss of the season at Missouri
Minnesota was exchanging blows with Missouri on the road until an unfathomable eight-point possession from the Tigers completely changed the game. The Gophers couldn't recover and lost 83-60. Here's what we learned.
Eight-point possesion
Missouri hit a jumper to go up 53-47, then immediately hit a three on the next possession, and an off-ball foul gave them an opportunity for a four-point play. They missed the free throw, then got a three-point play opportunity off an offensive rebound. Another missed free throw and offensive rebound led to another Missouri three. Cade Tyson turned the ball over on the next possession, and the Tigers added one more layup, and their lead grew to 63-47 in the blink of an eye.
The game felt like it was over at that point. There were a lot of encouraging signs from the Gophers, which we'll get into, but Missouri punched them square in the face, and they had zero answer.
Fast start
Minnesota faced a huge step up in competition on Wednesday, and it initially looked like the more prepared team despite being on the road. The Gophers led 17-8 heading into the under-12 media timeout in the first half, and Sebastian Mack was the only Missouri player who scored, and the Tigers had four turnovers. In the first road game for a first-year head coach, it was good to see that the Gophers were ready for the moment.
Rotation
- G: Issac Asuma
- G: Chansey Willis Jr.
- F: Cade Tyson
- F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
- C: Robert Vaihola
- 6th: Langston Reynolds
- 7th: Grayson Grove
- 8th: Bobby Durkin
- 9th: Kai Shinholster
Minnesota played nine players on Wednesday night, but it was much closer to seven with Grove and Shinholser playing fewer than 10 minutes. North Dakota transfer BJ Omot was out for the third straight game, and the Gophers looked like they were just worn out down the stretch.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson's rebounding
Missouri has four players in its rotation listed at 6-foot-9 or taller, and the Gophers only have one, Grayson Grove. Minnesota looked like the team with more size in the first half, and out-rebounded the Tigers 24-11. Crocker-Johnson averaged only 4.4 rebounds per game last season at Colorado State, but he continues to look like a rebounding machine at Minnesota with 14 rebounds per game so far this season.
Shot creation
Tyson has proved to be a significant transfer portal pickup with 25.5 points per game in the Gophers' first two contests. Most of his offensive game comes from catch-and-shoot opportunities are transition buckets. He led the team with 17 points on Wednesday night, but it looked like Minnesota missed a primary shot creator in this game. Asuma is the most obvious player to assume that role, and he had 13 points. They'll need a more consistent option to step up if they want to make real noise in the Big Ten this season. More offensive production from Chansey Willis Jr. might be their best option.