After reaching 20 wins, how much noise can the Gophers make in March?
After Wednesday night's win over Purdue, Minnesota Gophers women's basketball has reached 20 wins for the second straight season. Under second-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, it's the first time the program has accomplished consecutive 20-win seasons since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Gophers did it. The question now becomes how much noise can they make in March?
Big Ten tournament
With two regular-season games remaining, the Gophers are 8-8 in the Big Ten and they're currently all alone in 12th place in the conference standings. They have clinched a spot in next month's Big Ten tournament, but they can still improve their seed. The teams currently in sixth to 12th place are separated by only 1.5 games.
Minnesota has wins over 4th-place Illinois and 8th-place Indiana and they've been competitive against teams like Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State. With games remaining againt 13th-place Washington at home and 5th-place Michigan State on the road, the Gophers will need to get to 9th place if they want to avoid the opening night of the tournament.
NCAA tournament
The Gophers' NCAA tournament projection has remained unchanged for the better part of two months. ESPN's latest bracketology still has them among the 'Last Four Byes' as a 10 seed. Their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking remains firm at No. 32.
A win at home next Wednesday against fellow bubble team Washington is a result they might need, but a Quad 1 win on the road against Michigan State on March 1 could almost guarantee the Gophers' spot in the big dance.
With injuries to Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson, an NCAA tournament appearance would be viewed as a big step for the program, as they haven't been invited to the event since 2017-18. If they do in fact go dancing, they will almost certainly be in the 7-10 seed range. They could have a favorable matchup in round one, but a second-round game against a one or two-seed will be a tough task without Braun in the lineup.
