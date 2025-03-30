Analytics favor Gophers in WBIT semifinals against Minneapolis-led Gators
The Gophers continue their Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) run on Monday afternoon against Florida in the semifinals. ESPN's matchup predictor gives Minnesota a 67.5% chance of advancing to Wednesday's championship.
Florida (19-17) has wins over Northern Iowa, UNLV and Texas Tech en route to Monday's semifinals. The Gators are led by former Hopkins High School star Liv McGill. As a true freshman, she is averaging a team-high 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She's averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 assists during their WBIT run.
With a 5-11 record, the Gators had a disappointing 11th-place finish in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) this season, but they did have a notable win over No. 19 Alabama in the conference tournament. They've won five of their last six games, and it's clear they're peaking at the right time.
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley is a former Minnesota prep star in her own right. She led the Breck School to a 2A State Championship as a senior in 2004 before playing college basketball for Northwestern and Colorado State. She's amid her fourth season as head coach with the Gators.
The Gophers will head into the semifinals with plenty of momentum after star guard Amaya Battle netted a career-high 35 points in their quarterfinal win over Gonzaga at the Barn on Thursday night. A win over the Gators would give Minnesota its first 24-win season since 2017-18, which was the last time they played in the NCAA Tournament.
Monday's semifinal games and Wednesday's championship will be played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Villanova will take on Belmont at 1:30 p.m. CT, and Minnesota will face Florida at 4 p.m. CT, with both games being broadcast on ESPNU.