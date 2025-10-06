All Gophers

Are the Gophers targeting the 4 Minnesota kids in the 2027 top 150?

They have offered two of the four, though the top-ranked player in the state is a kid from Hopkins who has just one offer nationally, despite being ranked No. 41 overall.

Joe Nelson

Minnesota Gophers men's basketball head coach Niko Medved.
Minnesota Gophers men's basketball head coach Niko Medved.
Niko Medved might've already completed his 2026 Gophers basketball recruiting class with a trio of commitments, but what is his 2027 high school class going to look like?

Recruiting is already chaos due to NIL money and the transfer portal, and it could get even more complicated if the NCAA adopts a rule to allow five years of eligibility for every student-athlete. That said, high school recruits will always be a priority, and Medved has at least four very talented 2027 hoopers in his backyard. Will he target any of them?

In On3's updated top-150 recruits (subscription required) in the Class of 2027, there are four Minnesota kids.

  • Ahmed Nur, 6'7'' forward, Hopkins
  • Baboucarr Ann, 6'4'' guard, Maple Grove
  • Jack Thelan, 7'0'' center, Maple Grove
  • Ty Schlagel, 6'5'' forward, Cretin-Derham Hall

From a national perspective, Nur is ranked No. 41 by On3/Rivals. Ann is No. 56, followed by Thelen and Schlagel at Nos. 123 and 139, respectively.

Gophers have offered two of them

It doesn't appear that Nur has been offered by the Gophers, but he does have interest from Arizona State. He went from being unranked nationally to the top 100 in the blink of an eye.

Minnesota has offered Ann, though there appears to be stiff competition from Iowa State. Notre Dame and Arizona State have also offered him.

"They’re trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament. They want to have a big role for me if I come in," Ann told On3's Jamie Shaw in early August. "And that’s what I’m looking for as well. They like how I bring the energy, how I always have high motor and always trying to win and compete."

Schlagel has received offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa, among others.

It's unclear if Minnesota has reached out to Thelan, who has transferred to Maple Grove to play alongside Ann after playing just up the road along Interstate 94 at St. Michael-Albertville last year.

Minnesota has three high school commits in the 2026 class so far:

"Possibility for one more. Potentially. It's gotta be the right guy," Medved said in September. "We've got some guys that have visited that we really, really like, so we'll see where that goes. After that, we're pretty happy with the class that we have."

The Gophers host North Dakota State in an exhibition game Oct. 16 at Williams Arena. They host North Dakota in another exhibition on Oct. 25, followed by the season opener on Nov. 3 against Gardner-Webb.

