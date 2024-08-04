Ben Johnson: 'This is the deepest team that I've had, not close'
Ben Johnson and the Gophers just wrapped up workouts for the summer last week and he was able to learn a lot from his new-look team. Star forward Dawson Garcia was recovering from foot surgery and was not able to participate fully, but it opened the door for more reps for some of their off-season additions.
"He probably did need a little bit of rest, so it's probably good to get him off his feet and rest him a little bit," Johnson said when asked about Garcia's recovery. "[He] spent a ton of time in the weight room, getting bigger and working on ball handling and being able to observe and kinda view practice as a coach."
Garcia is expected to be one of the best players in the Big Ten next season. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season and Minnesota will rely heavily on him to produce again in 2024-25.
"It's good for our team to not have to rely on him and figure out who the second, third, fourth kinda leader type guys could possibly be," Johnson said. "I think everybody benefitted, especially our frontcourt players."
Outside of Garcia coming back, the only other three scholarship players the Gophers have returning are Mike Mitchell Jr., Kadyn Betts and Parker Fox. Betts has appeared in only eight games in his entire career, but Johnson has been impressed with his development.
"I thought [Kadyn Betts] took advantage of [Garcia being out]," Johnson said. "He's done a really good job this summer of taking his game to a whole nother level, which is a good thing because he puts in so much work."
Arguably the biggest storyline for Minnesota heading into the season is their back court. With Elijah Hawkins, Braeden Carrington and Cam Christie no longer on the team, there will be a lot of moving parts.
The Gophers added five guards from the transfer portal and brought in Isaac Asuma from the high school ranks. Tyler Cochran (Toledo), Lu'Cye Patterson (Charlotte), Brennan Rigsby (Oregon), Caleb Williams (Macalester) and Femi Odukale (New Mexico State) all bring a unique skillset to the team.
"We have a ways to go, that stuff takes time. We have guys that got a pretty good skillset and pretty good IQ, it helps when they got 70 games under their belt, some guys over 100," Johnson said. "That's important with all of our perimeter guys, nobody is locked into one position and that versatility we need to find ways to make that a positive thing for us, being able to keep teams off balance and make us potent offensively."
Minnesota has yet to release its official non-conference schedule, but we are just under 90 days away from them tipping off their 2024-25 campaign with an exhibition game at Williams Arena against Hamline.