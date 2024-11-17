Brent Haskins, the son of ex-Gophers coach Clem Haskins, dead at 51
The basketball world is mourning the death of 51-year-old Brent Haskins, who died recently at a hospital in the Twin Cities. News of his death was announced Friday by longtime Twin Cities sports columnist Patrick Reusse, with many others offering words of tribute and shock on Saturday.
"Brent is one of the kindest people you'll ever come across in this crazy league," said Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski in a post on X. "Looked forward to seeing him any chance I could get. Condolences to the Haskins family. A brutal loss."
Chad Hartman, the longtime Minnesota talk radio host, echoed Krawczynski's reaction: "Brent is one of the kindest individuals I have met in my entire life. Always reached out with respect and happiness. We need more Brent Haskins, this news is awful if you were lucky enough to know our friend Brent. My best to his family and friends."
Haskins was the only child of Clem and Yevette Haskins. Clem was the former head coach of the University of Minnesota men's basketball team and led Minnesota to its only (vacated) Final Four appearance (1997) in program history.
Brent followed Clem's path in the basketball world, working as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2007 to 2009 and later as an advanced scout for the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A moment of silence was held at Williams Arena for Haskins before Saturday's men's basketball game between the Gophers and Yale. His cause of death has not been revealed.