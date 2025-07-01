SI

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Comes to Terms With Hawks on Massive Four-Year Deal

One of the top guards in the free-agent market is off the board.

Blake Silverman

Former Wolves guard Alexander-Walker dribbles the ball. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has come to terms with the Atlanta Hawks on a four-year, $62 million deal according to a report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

The deal marks a departure from the Wolves after two-plus seasons after he was dealt to Minnesota by the Utah Jazz at the NBA's trade deadline in 2023. He played all 82 games as a huge impact player for Minnesota in each of the past two seasons. In a reported sign-and-trade deal, Minnesota will receive a 2027 second-round pick and cash in exchange for Alexander-Walker.

The path for Minnesota to retain Alexander-Walker became unlikely after they extended Naz Reid and reached a new deal with Julius Randle. Alexander-Walker was in for a massive payday as one of the top guards on the free-agent market this summer, getting just above $15 million per year from Atlanta.

The Hawks are making a push to contend in the wide open Eastern Conference after they acquired Kristaps Porzingis and hope for another leap from last year's Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, plus the return of forward Jalen Johnson. Last year's No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, is also a big part of Atlanta's future alongside Trae Young.

Atlanta lost Caris LeVert to the Detroit Pistons Monday in free agency but get a quick upgrade in their guard room. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Young was very vocal in the recruiting of Alexander-Walker.

He's a career 36% shooter from three and averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

