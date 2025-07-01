Nickeil Alexander-Walker Comes to Terms With Hawks on Massive Four-Year Deal
Former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has come to terms with the Atlanta Hawks on a four-year, $62 million deal according to a report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
The deal marks a departure from the Wolves after two-plus seasons after he was dealt to Minnesota by the Utah Jazz at the NBA's trade deadline in 2023. He played all 82 games as a huge impact player for Minnesota in each of the past two seasons. In a reported sign-and-trade deal, Minnesota will receive a 2027 second-round pick and cash in exchange for Alexander-Walker.
The path for Minnesota to retain Alexander-Walker became unlikely after they extended Naz Reid and reached a new deal with Julius Randle. Alexander-Walker was in for a massive payday as one of the top guards on the free-agent market this summer, getting just above $15 million per year from Atlanta.
The Hawks are making a push to contend in the wide open Eastern Conference after they acquired Kristaps Porzingis and hope for another leap from last year's Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, plus the return of forward Jalen Johnson. Last year's No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, is also a big part of Atlanta's future alongside Trae Young.
Atlanta lost Caris LeVert to the Detroit Pistons Monday in free agency but get a quick upgrade in their guard room. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Young was very vocal in the recruiting of Alexander-Walker.
He's a career 36% shooter from three and averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.