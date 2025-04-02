Cal transfer forward B.J. Omot commits to Minnesota
California transfer forward B.J. Omot committed to the Gophers on Wednesday, giving head coach Niko Medved and Minnesota their second portal addition this week.
Listed at 6-foot-8, Omot was very under-recruited coming out of Mankato East High School, but he immediately contributed at North Dakota. He started all 33 games in his freshman season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He improved those numbers to 16.7, 4.2 and 1.4 as a sophomore.
Omot transferred up a level to Cal for his junior season, but injuries cut his campaign short, as he played in only four games for the Golden Bears. He will now have two years of eligibility remaining, and he chose his hometown Gophers over other notable offers from programs such as Washington, Iowa and Oklahoma State.
Omot joins Jaylen Crocker-Johnson as Minnesota's second transfer portal addition this week. Between those two, returnees Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove, and incoming freshman Kai Shinholster, Medved is up to five scholarship players on the roster for 2025-26. Minnesota has at least 10 available roster spots remaining.
This is a major addition for the Gophers; Omot has a great chance to be a difference-maker next season as a potential starter or sixth man.