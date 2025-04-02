Cal transfer forward B.J. Omot commits to Minnesota

BREAKING: California transfer forward B.J. Omot (@omot_bajedo) has committed to the Gophers. @PeteNakos_ was first.



Former Mankato East standout began his career at North Dakota. Averaged 16.7p, 4.2r and 1.4a on 41.6/28.2/70.0 in his last full season. 2 years of eligibility… pic.twitter.com/B3Buh4br83