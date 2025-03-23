Coaching carousel: Dominoes continue to fall, are the Gophers next?
It has been 10 days since the Gophers fired Ben Johnson and they still haven't officially found his replacement. Dominos in the coaching carousel continue to fall across the country, but is Minnesota the next school to hire a new men's basketball head coach?
Colorado State's Niko Medved remains the overwhelming favorite to be the Gophers' next head coach, but his team is still alive in his year's NCAA Tournament. Will the action around the country impact his decision, or Minnesota's timeline to get a deal done?
Big Ten: Indiana and Iowa
Minnesota is one of three Big Ten schools looking for a new head coach this cycle. Indiana has already found its man, hiring West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries. As of Sunday morning, reports point towards Iowa hiring Drake head coach Ben McCollum. Both coaches were rumored for the other job at times, but it takes two candidates off the board.
Filled power conference jobs: Miami (FL), Virginia, Florida State, Utah, NC State
Miami, Florida State and Utah all acted very fast hiring assistant coaches who held other jobs before March Madness even began. Virginia hired VCU head coach Ryan Odom when the Rams' run ended and NC State did the same with Will Wade after McNeese's Cinderella story was complete.
Open power conference jobs: Texas, Villanova, West Virginia
Texas and Villanova are viewed as two of the most lucrative head coaching jobs in the sport, so whatever direction they opt to go with their coaching search could have a big impact on the carousel across the country. Things seem to be pretty quiet about potential candidates, but it's worth keeping an eye on.
West Virginia is likely Minnesota's biggest competition for Medved. His wife Erica is a native of Morgantown, so there is some connection. The Mountaineers' search began nearly a week after the Gophers, so they would have to offer a lucrative deal to pry him away from his alma mater, but crazier things have happened. There haven't been any serious signs or reports connecting Medved to West Virginia, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
Gophers timeline
Minnesota AD Mark Coyle said that the school would prefer to act fast with the transfer portal set to officially open on Monday, March 24. Medved's Rams play Maryland on Sunday night at 6:10 p.m. CT in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If their season ends, we could see the Gophers make things official very quickly, but another win could extend the process into next week.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
