Dawson Garcia is a top-20 forward nationally and his numbers stack up well
Dawson Garcia is one of the least talked about college stars in the country but he is getting respect in the preseason rankings. ESPN ranked him No. 49 on its list of the top 100 players in the nation and On3 slotted him at No. 59 in its list of the 125 best players in 2024-25. Narrow it down to where Garcia ranks among the best forwards in the country and The Field of 68 says he's No. 18.
From a pure points production standpoint, the only forward on that list of 20 players who averaged more points per game than Garcia last season is Great Osobor, who averaged 17.7 points compared to Garcia's 17.6 points.
Player
PPG
REB
Cooper Flagg
N/A
N/A
Eric Dixon
16.6
6.5
Coleman Hawkins
12.1
6.1
Ace Bailey
N/A
N/A
Collin Murray-Boyles
10.4
5.7
Bryce Hopkins
15.5
8.6
Great Osobor
17.7
9.0
Grant Nelson
11.9
5.9
Malik Reneau
15.4
6.0
Zach Freemantle
11.7
6.4
KJ Adams
12.6
4.6
Kasean Pryor
13.0
7.9
Robbie Avila
17.4
6.6
Tyson Degenhart
16.7
6.2
Derik Queen
N/A
N/A
Julian Reese
13.7
9.5
JT Toppin
12.4
9.1
Dawson Garcia
17.6
6.7
Trevon Brazile
8.6
5.9
Jarin Stevenson
5.3
2.7
Garcia might naturally see his scoring volume increase this season since Minnesota lost Cam Christie to the NBA while fellow 2023-24 starters Elijah Mitchell and Pharrel Payne left via the transfer portal. His rebounding numbers might also increase, especially now that the Gophers have an injury concern about starting big man Frank Mitchell Jr.