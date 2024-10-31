All Gophers

Dawson Garcia is a top-20 forward nationally and his numbers stack up well

Garcia's numbers from 2023-24 stack up really well compared to the other players on the list.

Joe Nelson

Dawson Garcia
Dawson Garcia / Photo by Kelly Hagenson, University of Minnesota
In this story:

Dawson Garcia is one of the least talked about college stars in the country but he is getting respect in the preseason rankings. ESPN ranked him No. 49 on its list of the top 100 players in the nation and On3 slotted him at No. 59 in its list of the 125 best players in 2024-25. Narrow it down to where Garcia ranks among the best forwards in the country and The Field of 68 says he's No. 18.

From a pure points production standpoint, the only forward on that list of 20 players who averaged more points per game than Garcia last season is Great Osobor, who averaged 17.7 points compared to Garcia's 17.6 points.

Player

PPG

REB

Cooper Flagg

N/A

N/A

Eric Dixon

16.6

6.5

Coleman Hawkins

12.1

6.1

Ace Bailey

N/A

N/A

Collin Murray-Boyles

10.4

5.7

Bryce Hopkins

15.5

8.6

Great Osobor

17.7

9.0

Grant Nelson

11.9

5.9

Malik Reneau

15.4

6.0

Zach Freemantle

11.7

6.4

KJ Adams

12.6

4.6

Kasean Pryor

13.0

7.9

Robbie Avila

17.4

6.6

Tyson Degenhart

16.7

6.2

Derik Queen

N/A

N/A

Julian Reese

13.7

9.5

JT Toppin

12.4

9.1

Dawson Garcia

17.6

6.7

Trevon Brazile

8.6

5.9

Jarin Stevenson

5.3

2.7

Garcia might naturally see his scoring volume increase this season since Minnesota lost Cam Christie to the NBA while fellow 2023-24 starters Elijah Mitchell and Pharrel Payne left via the transfer portal. His rebounding numbers might also increase, especially now that the Gophers have an injury concern about starting big man Frank Mitchell Jr.

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Gophers Basketball