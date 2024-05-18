Expert thoughts on Cam Christie after NBA Draft Combine
The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is wrapping up after a week of testing, interviews and on-court drills in Chicago, Illinois. It was a big week for Cam Christie who hopes to become the first Gophers player drafted in the first round in nearly 20 years.
Many experts viewed Christie as a mid-second-round prospect heading into the week, but there were plenty of opportunities for him to improve his stock in front of league scouts.
ESPN has Christie ranked No. 35 from this year's draft class, while CBS Sports has him at No. 44.
Here's what The Ringer, which also has him ranked at No. 44, had to say about him:
Elite 3-point shooter with beautiful footwork, which gives him the ability to drain 3s off movement or even pull up off the dribble. As he continues to expand his skill set, he could end up being a menace off screens or even able to create his own shot.- Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer
Solid passer within the flow of the offense who looks comfortable handling on the perimeter.
Good defender with length. He plays hard and can make an impact on multiple positions on the perimeter and inside.
Bleacher Report, another outlet that pegs Christie at 44, said the following:
Christie caught scouts’ attention this year with his smooth shotmaking and passing flashes for a 6-foot-6, 18-year-old. Other scouts wanted to see more to buy in this early—he rarely got to the rim, and he grades as the draft’s worst finisher on lay-up attempts.- Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
Christie is still viewed by most to be a mid-second-round prospect, but this draft class has been called one of the worst in recent memory by dozens of pundits, so it's still not completely out of the realm of possibility for him to sneak into Round 1.
Daniel Oturu is one of only two Gophers player to be drafted in the last 20 years and he was selected with the No. 33 pick in 2020. Kris Humphries was the last player from the program to go in the first round, hearing his name called No. 14 in 2004.
We are still 39 days away from draft night, so with individual workouts and meetings still on the horizon, Christie will have plenty of chances to continue improving his stock.