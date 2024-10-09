Gophers basketball will be on 5 different TV channels or streaming services this season
The 2024-25 Gophers men's basketball team will be broadcast on at least five different TV channels or streaming services this season. The full TV schedule for the 31-game slate was released on Wednesday.
Minnesota will begin the season with a pair of exhibition games against local Division III programs Bemidji State and Hamline later this month at Williams Arena. Both of those games will be streamed on BTN+, which requires a $9.95/month subscription.
The regular season opener against Oral Roberts will also be on BTN+, in addition to non-conference games against North Texas, Yale, Central Michigan and Bethune-Cookman.
You could argue that the Gophers' two biggest non-conference home games are against North Texas and Yale. Both of those games, plus the regular season opener, will be behind a paywall that provides virtually zero service other than watching your favorite team.
The Gophers will have two Peacock-exclusive non-conference games against Omaha and Morgan State. Then three Big Ten games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern will also be on Peacock, which will cost you $7.99 per month, which is nearly two dollars less than BTN+ despite having hundreds of TV shows, movies and other sports to choose from.
For the streaming platform haters, the Gophers will have 20 total games on cable this season. Fifteen games will be on Big Ten Network; four games on FS1 and then the holiday tournament in Florida will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.